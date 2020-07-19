All apartments in Largo
1213 HEARTLAND COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1213 HEARTLAND COURT

1213 Heartland Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Heartland Ct, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PRICE CHANGE - Meticulously maintained colonial nestled in sought out neighborhood of Heritage Glen-Plan Five, which is located 3 minutes away from 495. This gorgeous 3,272 sqft colonial with a welcoming foyer is a MUST SEE! Immaculate and well maintain home features fresh paint, gleaming new hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan with dual entry staircase, living room/dining room combo, 9+' ceiling, office/study, large kitchen with granite counters, island, recess lights, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, florida/sun room with vaulted ceiling, family room with gas fireplace, window treatments throughout, large master bedroom suite with sitting room, master bedroom with three walk-in closets, double door entry, master bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, separate dual sinks, laundry room located on bedroom level, 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, two car garage but has a driveway that can park 4 vehicles and a walkout unfinished basement that can be used for a studio, office, man cave, storage, art studio, workshop etc. Conveniently located minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants, Metro, 495, 295 and Much More! This rental home is awaiting a qualified tenant for immediate occupancy. Owners are looking for a minimum of a 2 year lease. NO PETS ALLOWED... There is a $55 non-refundable processing fee per all adult over the age 18 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 HEARTLAND COURT have any available units?
1213 HEARTLAND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 1213 HEARTLAND COURT have?
Some of 1213 HEARTLAND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 HEARTLAND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1213 HEARTLAND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 HEARTLAND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1213 HEARTLAND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 1213 HEARTLAND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1213 HEARTLAND COURT offers parking.
Does 1213 HEARTLAND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 HEARTLAND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 HEARTLAND COURT have a pool?
No, 1213 HEARTLAND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1213 HEARTLAND COURT have accessible units?
No, 1213 HEARTLAND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 HEARTLAND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 HEARTLAND COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 HEARTLAND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 HEARTLAND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
