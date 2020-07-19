1213 HEARTLAND COURT

Amenities

PRICE CHANGE - Meticulously maintained colonial nestled in sought out neighborhood of Heritage Glen-Plan Five, which is located 3 minutes away from 495. This gorgeous 3,272 sqft colonial with a welcoming foyer is a MUST SEE! Immaculate and well maintain home features fresh paint, gleaming new hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan with dual entry staircase, living room/dining room combo, 9+' ceiling, office/study, large kitchen with granite counters, island, recess lights, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, florida/sun room with vaulted ceiling, family room with gas fireplace, window treatments throughout, large master bedroom suite with sitting room, master bedroom with three walk-in closets, double door entry, master bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, separate dual sinks, laundry room located on bedroom level, 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, two car garage but has a driveway that can park 4 vehicles and a walkout unfinished basement that can be used for a studio, office, man cave, storage, art studio, workshop etc. Conveniently located minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants, Metro, 495, 295 and Much More! This rental home is awaiting a qualified tenant for immediate occupancy. Owners are looking for a minimum of a 2 year lease. NO PETS ALLOWED... There is a $55 non-refundable processing fee per all adult over the age 18 years.