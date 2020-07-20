All apartments in Largo
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:33 AM

10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE

10123 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10123 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A must see nice and cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with perks like location!!!, minutes to metro, pg community college, shopping center, MVA, 95 and DC. Close to newly built hospital in process and much more. All utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
No, 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
