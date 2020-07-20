A must see nice and cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with perks like location!!!, minutes to metro, pg community college, shopping center, MVA, 95 and DC. Close to newly built hospital in process and much more. All utilities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10123 prince place PRINCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.