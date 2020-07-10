4157 Hollins Ferry Road

Amenities
Now Available!!! Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Halethorpe, MD. Amenities include: central air, central heat, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, 2nd level carpeting, stackable washer & dryer unit, outdoor storage and fenced-in yard. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.