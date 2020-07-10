4157 Hollins Ferry Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Now Available!!! Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Halethorpe, MD. Amenities include: central air, central heat, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, 2nd level carpeting, stackable washer & dryer unit, outdoor storage and fenced-in yard. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.