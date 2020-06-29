All apartments in Lanham
Find more places like 5105 Aldershot Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lanham, MD
/
5105 Aldershot Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:39 PM

5105 Aldershot Drive

5105 Aldershot Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lanham
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5105 Aldershot Drive, Lanham, MD 20706
Lanham-Seabrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Aldershot Drive have any available units?
5105 Aldershot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lanham, MD.
Is 5105 Aldershot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Aldershot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Aldershot Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 Aldershot Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5105 Aldershot Drive offer parking?
No, 5105 Aldershot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5105 Aldershot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Aldershot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Aldershot Drive have a pool?
No, 5105 Aldershot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Aldershot Drive have accessible units?
No, 5105 Aldershot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Aldershot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 Aldershot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 Aldershot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5105 Aldershot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd
Lanham, MD 20706

Similar Pages

Lanham 1 BedroomsLanham Accessible Apartments
Lanham Apartments with GymLanham Dog Friendly Apartments
Lanham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MD
National Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDRose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University