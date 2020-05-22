8320 Navahoe Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated Townhouse for rent in Langley Park ! Fully finished basement with separate entrance, screened in patio, and fully fenced in back yard with brand new concrete poured driveway that can fit minimum 2 cars. Minutes away from downtown Silver Spring which includes local shopping, dining, grocery, dining, and metro!

Property Highlights:

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

-Fully fenced in backyard

-LTV hardwood flooring throughout home (except basement level)

-New Paint Throughout

-Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Washer & Dryer in homed

- Off Street Parking

-Fully finished basement with separate entrance

-Pet Friendly!!!!!

Available now!



(RLNE4823581)