8320 Navahoe Dr

Amenities
Fully renovated Townhouse for rent in Langley Park ! Fully finished basement with separate entrance, screened in patio, and fully fenced in back yard with brand new concrete poured driveway that can fit minimum 2 cars. Minutes away from downtown Silver Spring which includes local shopping, dining, grocery, dining, and metro!
Property Highlights:
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
-Fully fenced in backyard
-LTV hardwood flooring throughout home (except basement level)
-New Paint Throughout
-Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Washer & Dryer in homed
- Off Street Parking
-Fully finished basement with separate entrance
-Pet Friendly!!!!!
Available now!
(RLNE4823581)