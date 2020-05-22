All apartments in Langley Park
Find more places like 8320 Navahoe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Langley Park, MD
/
8320 Navahoe Dr
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:14 AM

8320 Navahoe Dr

8320 Navahoe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Langley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8320 Navahoe Drive, Langley Park, MD 20903
Langley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated Townhouse for rent in Langley Park ! Fully finished basement with separate entrance, screened in patio, and fully fenced in back yard with brand new concrete poured driveway that can fit minimum 2 cars. Minutes away from downtown Silver Spring which includes local shopping, dining, grocery, dining, and metro!
Property Highlights:
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
-Fully fenced in backyard
-LTV hardwood flooring throughout home (except basement level)
-New Paint Throughout
-Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Washer & Dryer in homed
- Off Street Parking
-Fully finished basement with separate entrance
-Pet Friendly!!!!!
Available now!

(RLNE4823581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 Navahoe Dr have any available units?
8320 Navahoe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Langley Park, MD.
What amenities does 8320 Navahoe Dr have?
Some of 8320 Navahoe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 Navahoe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Navahoe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Navahoe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8320 Navahoe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8320 Navahoe Dr offer parking?
No, 8320 Navahoe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8320 Navahoe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8320 Navahoe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Navahoe Dr have a pool?
No, 8320 Navahoe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8320 Navahoe Dr have accessible units?
No, 8320 Navahoe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Navahoe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8320 Navahoe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8320 Navahoe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8320 Navahoe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd
Langley Park, MD 20783
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd
Langley Park, MD 20783
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave
Langley Park, MD 20783
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave
Langley Park, MD 20783

Similar Pages

Langley Park 1 BedroomsLangley Park 2 Bedrooms
Langley Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLangley Park Apartments with Parking
Langley Park Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDGreenbelt, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VACrofton, MD
Oxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia