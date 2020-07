Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Please click here to apply Many upgrades! The kitchen has modern lighting, breakfast bar, granite counter top, W/D, and Stainless Steel appliances. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!!! Small PET considered with additional fee. The kitchen and dining room have a back door entrance or exit. Parking is located in the lot behind the home or on the street directly in front of the house. Minutes to the Metro, I-295, and Prince Georges Hospital. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!