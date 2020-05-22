All apartments in Landover
Find more places like 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Landover, MD
/
2507 KENT TOWN PLACE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

2507 KENT TOWN PLACE

2507 Kent Town Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Landover
See all
Greater Landover
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2507 Kent Town Place, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE 2 BEDROOM ONE BATH CLOSE TO A MAJOR SUBWAY AND METRO, ACCESS TO INTERSTAE 495 AND ROUTE 50 VOUCHER WELCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE have any available units?
2507 KENT TOWN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2507 KENT TOWN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE offer parking?
No, 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE have a pool?
No, 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 KENT TOWN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St
Landover, MD 20785
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln
Landover, MD 20785
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave
Landover, MD 20785
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd
Landover, MD 20785
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way
Landover, MD 20785

Similar Pages

Landover 1 BedroomsLandover 2 Bedrooms
Landover Apartments with ParkingLandover Dog Friendly Apartments
Landover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Landover

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia