1773 Village Green Drive, Landover, MD 20785 Greater Landover
2 level 2br/1ba townhome *$50 application fee per applicant 18 and older*credit on case by case basis*job stability and sufficient income a must*qualifying income is $52,500*no pets*call for an appointment
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1773 VILLAGE GREEN DRIVE have any available units?
1773 VILLAGE GREEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
Is 1773 VILLAGE GREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1773 VILLAGE GREEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.