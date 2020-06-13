/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Shore, MD
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE
428 Riverside Drive, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1763 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity! Wonderful 3 bedroom WATERFRONT cape cod. Here is your chance to feel like you are always on vacation. Bring your boat and enjoy the waterfront lifestyle. No need to pay to store your boat.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
8130 Hog Neck Road
8130 Hog Neck Road, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 1 bath lower Apartment with off street parking. Large patio area off kitchen. Close to shopping and route 100. Rent includes water and propane for hot water heater. TEXT Tom @ 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing.
1 of 31
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
301 HICKORY POINT ROAD
301 Hickory Point Road, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1288 sqft
Blue ribbon schools
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
605 TEBBSTON DR
605 Tebbston Drive, Lake Shore, MD
This 4 bedroom and 2 and half bath home is located in the water privileged community of Tebbston on the Magothy. Community offers a tot lot with picnic area and grills, as well as a slip at the community pier on the Magothy.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Shore
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7784 LAKELAND AVENUE
7784 Lakeland Avenue, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7784 LAKELAND AVENUE in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered fully-furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
427 GLEN VIEW COURT
427 Glenview Court, Arnold, MD
House will be available starting July 15. Beautifully renovated five (possible 6) bedroom home with open floor concept. Finished basement with wet bar with outside access to the backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Shore
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
19 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
630 Fernhill Road
630 Fernhill Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1056 sqft
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a large lot with a detached garage. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Available June 19. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
13 Queen Anne Rd
13 Queen Anne Road, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Spacious 3BR/1 Bath single-family house in Glen Burnie! This spacious one-floor home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and a large yard! Property Highlights: - Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
76 DIVIDING CREEK CT
76 Dividing Creek Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Very private setting - home nestled in the trees off cul-de-sac at end of wonderful, established community - seasonal water views, but no water privileges - if you are looking for no yd work, this is it - beautiful wood floors on 3 levels except
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
7936 HOLLY ROAD
7936 Holly Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2156 sqft
Large Single Family Home with Finished Basement and Large backyard. Close to Community Beach and Access Area. This home has been freshly painted through out the Bedrooms, Baths and Main Level.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
175 W PASADENA ROAD
175 West Pasadena Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
988 sqft
LOVELY 3BR RANCHER ON LARGE LEVEL LOT**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
149 NORTHWAY
149 Northway, Severna Park, MD
LOVELY 4BR 3BA HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALKOUT BASEMENT TO BACK YARD, AND DECK OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING LARGE YARD BACKING TO WOODS ON QUIET STREET IN SEVERNDALE**SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS**PREFER NO PETS, WILL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1327 HAZEL NUT CT
1327 Hazel Nut Court, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Available for July 1st move in!! Two Year Lease preferred, discount available. Come live on the Broadneck Pennisula. This wonderful townhome was renovated in 2018. The current tenant will be moving at the end of June.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
617 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
617 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1920 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHS IN CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY. STARTING WITH THE GROUND LEVEL FEATURES A BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM. REC ROOM SITTING AREA AND A SLIDER TO A PRIVATE BACK YARD.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1291 CIRCLE DR
1291 Circle Drive, Arnold, MD
***NEW PRICE*** Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath,1 car garage, colonial with basement in Arnold just off Ritchie Hwy for ease of access.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2192 sqft
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8137 SHOWCASE COURT
8137 Showcase Court, Pasadena, MD
Entertainer's Delight , Please Be Aware Square footage is incorrect in tax records...this home boost approximately 3,954 square foot above grade on the first two floors...and another 1750 approximate square footage in the lower level...
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDEldersburg, MDBel Air North, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MD