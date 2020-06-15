8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! Come home to the BEACH! Screened-in porch & large Waterfront Deck with Deep Water Dock on the Magothy. Completely Furnished, Housekeeping Included! Get Away from the Rat-Race and Unwind in these beautiful surroundings. Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-in Closet, Grill on out the Deck and Crab from the Pier, Swim from the Beach! Kayak & Canoe included for your pleasure. A Short Drive from Annapolis, Baltimore, & BWI Avail October-April Rent included Cable, Internet, Water & Alarm monitoring. Sorry No Pets.