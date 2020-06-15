All apartments in Lake Shore
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD

8350 Beachwood Park Road · (410) 972-4000
Location

8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD 21122

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! Come home to the BEACH! Screened-in porch & large Waterfront Deck with Deep Water Dock on the Magothy. Completely Furnished, Housekeeping Included! Get Away from the Rat-Race and Unwind in these beautiful surroundings. Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-in Closet, Grill on out the Deck and Crab from the Pier, Swim from the Beach! Kayak & Canoe included for your pleasure. A Short Drive from Annapolis, Baltimore, & BWI Avail October-April Rent included Cable, Internet, Water & Alarm monitoring. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD have any available units?
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD have?
Some of 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Shore.
Does 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD offer parking?
No, 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD has a pool.
Does 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
