814 Woods Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Pasadena! - Huge 4 Bed/2Bath SFH in Pasadena! Walk inside to this split level home to your living room with hardwood floors and nice natural light! Open to the dining room and has direct access to your big deck with access to the backyard which is perfect for outdoor entertainment! Fully funtional kitchen with ample counter/cabinet space, nice appliances including a dishwasher, and nice storage space! There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor! Master bedroom is nice with hardwood flooring and a master bathroom with a shower/tub combo! The other two bedrooms are carpeted, nice sized closets, and another full bathroom to share! The lower level has a finished basement with an additional 4th bedroom with a closet! There is a storage area with a full size washer and dryer and direct access to the backyard!



Home has plenty of parking with a long driveway and attached garage!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880435)