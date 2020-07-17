All apartments in Lake Shore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

814 Woods Rd

814 Woods Road · (240) 224-8220
Location

814 Woods Road, Lake Shore, MD 21122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 814 Woods Rd · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Huge 4 Bedroom SFH in Pasadena! - Huge 4 Bed/2Bath SFH in Pasadena! Walk inside to this split level home to your living room with hardwood floors and nice natural light! Open to the dining room and has direct access to your big deck with access to the backyard which is perfect for outdoor entertainment! Fully funtional kitchen with ample counter/cabinet space, nice appliances including a dishwasher, and nice storage space! There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor! Master bedroom is nice with hardwood flooring and a master bathroom with a shower/tub combo! The other two bedrooms are carpeted, nice sized closets, and another full bathroom to share! The lower level has a finished basement with an additional 4th bedroom with a closet! There is a storage area with a full size washer and dryer and direct access to the backyard!

Home has plenty of parking with a long driveway and attached garage!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Woods Rd have any available units?
814 Woods Rd has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 Woods Rd have?
Some of 814 Woods Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Woods Rd currently offering any rent specials?
814 Woods Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Woods Rd pet-friendly?
No, 814 Woods Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Shore.
Does 814 Woods Rd offer parking?
Yes, 814 Woods Rd offers parking.
Does 814 Woods Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Woods Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Woods Rd have a pool?
No, 814 Woods Rd does not have a pool.
Does 814 Woods Rd have accessible units?
No, 814 Woods Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Woods Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Woods Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Woods Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Woods Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
