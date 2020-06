Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Condo mins away from everything. 2 bed 2 baths within walking distance to Largo Town Center Metro and Shopping center. It doesn't get any better than this. With hardwood floors, neutral paint, cozy wood-burning fireplace, foyer/kitchen, a separate dining room/den/office. Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet. The building has secured access and comes with 1 assigned parking space and 1 additional permit pass. Showings are limited.