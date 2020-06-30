All apartments in Lake Arbor
9804 Lake Pointe Court 202

9804 Lake Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Location

9804 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
9804 Lake Pointe Court, Unit 202 - Property Id: 199841

This two bedroom/two bath apartment is located in a vibrant community just outside Washington, DC, in Prince George's County, Maryland. The apartment has a wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, interior washer and dryer, ample storage space and closets, and assigned parking. The community has walking trails and a maintained lake and is walking distance to numerous shopping options, including grocery, dry cleaners, casual dining, and a post office. Largo Town Center metro and the new PG County Regional Medical Center are also within walking distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199841
Property Id 199841

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5442135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 have any available units?
9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 have?
Some of 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 currently offering any rent specials?
9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 pet-friendly?
No, 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 offer parking?
Yes, 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 offers parking.
Does 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 have a pool?
No, 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 does not have a pool.
Does 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 have accessible units?
No, 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9804 Lake Pointe Court 202 does not have units with air conditioning.

