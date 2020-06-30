9804 Lake Pointe Court 202

Amenities
9804 Lake Pointe Court, Unit 202 - Property Id: 199841
This two bedroom/two bath apartment is located in a vibrant community just outside Washington, DC, in Prince George's County, Maryland. The apartment has a wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, interior washer and dryer, ample storage space and closets, and assigned parking. The community has walking trails and a maintained lake and is walking distance to numerous shopping options, including grocery, dry cleaners, casual dining, and a post office. Largo Town Center metro and the new PG County Regional Medical Center are also within walking distance.
No Pets Allowed
