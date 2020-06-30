9804 Lake Pointe Court 202

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

9804 Lake Pointe Court, Unit 202 - Property Id: 199841



This two bedroom/two bath apartment is located in a vibrant community just outside Washington, DC, in Prince George's County, Maryland. The apartment has a wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, interior washer and dryer, ample storage space and closets, and assigned parking. The community has walking trails and a maintained lake and is walking distance to numerous shopping options, including grocery, dry cleaners, casual dining, and a post office. Largo Town Center metro and the new PG County Regional Medical Center are also within walking distance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199841

Property Id 199841



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5442135)