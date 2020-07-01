9720 LAKE POINTE COURT

Amenities

Meticulously renovated spacious 2BR, 2 BA one level condo (ground) in well sought Largo Town Center. Renovated kitchen w/ new cabinets, granite counter top, granite floor; Spacious LR w/electric fire place, hardwood floors w/ patio door to parking lot and recess lights, MBR w/ walk in closet and full bath w/soaking tub and second BR w/attached renovated full bath. The bath rooms are renovated with granite tiles. The entire condo including both bed rooms has gleaming H/W floors. Close to Largo metro, Shopping, Amenities, 495,Rt 202 & 214. No pets, smoking. Agent related to Owner. ****** Please don't call isting agent for showings. All potential tenants should get their realtor/agent for showing ***********