Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
9720 LAKE POINTE COURT
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

9720 LAKE POINTE COURT

9720 Lake Pointe Court · No Longer Available
Location

9720 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Meticulously renovated spacious 2BR, 2 BA one level condo (ground) in well sought Largo Town Center. Renovated kitchen w/ new cabinets, granite counter top, granite floor; Spacious LR w/electric fire place, hardwood floors w/ patio door to parking lot and recess lights, MBR w/ walk in closet and full bath w/soaking tub and second BR w/attached renovated full bath. The bath rooms are renovated with granite tiles. The entire condo including both bed rooms has gleaming H/W floors. Close to Largo metro, Shopping, Amenities, 495,Rt 202 & 214. No pets, smoking. Agent related to Owner. ****** Please don't call isting agent for showings. All potential tenants should get their realtor/agent for showing ***********

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT have any available units?
9720 LAKE POINTE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT have?
Some of 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9720 LAKE POINTE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT offers parking.
Does 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT have a pool?
No, 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9720 LAKE POINTE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

