Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace some paid utils

Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in Upper Marlboro



Property highlights:

- Well maintained condo with open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout

- Huge living area with wood burning fireplace

- Spacious bedrooms each with it's own bathroom

- Quiet neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping

- Close access to highways and public transportation



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



