905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE

Get Spring is just around the corner -- make your move now!!! Spacious, well kept 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home with hardwood floors in the foyer, living room and separate dining area. Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, overhead track lights and ceramic tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms. Three fully carpeted bedrooms on upper level with full master bath and hall bath. Fully finished basement with carpet, fireplace and walk-out sliding door. Good credit and good rental history required. Presently tenant occupied - Schedule showings today!!! Available April 1.