Lake Arbor, MD
905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:45 AM

905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE

905 Lake Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

905 Lake Overlook Drive, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Get Spring is just around the corner -- make your move now!!! Spacious, well kept 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home with hardwood floors in the foyer, living room and separate dining area. Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, overhead track lights and ceramic tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms. Three fully carpeted bedrooms on upper level with full master bath and hall bath. Fully finished basement with carpet, fireplace and walk-out sliding door. Good credit and good rental history required. Presently tenant occupied - Schedule showings today!!! Available April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have any available units?
905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have?
Some of 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
