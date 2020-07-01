8911 TOWN CENTER CIRCLE

Amenities

Spacious and private 2 bdr, 2 full bath Condo located in the beautiful gated community of Largo Town Center.Living room with gas fireplace, and balcony. Separate dining area for you nice candlightKitchen features breakfast bar, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Separate laundry closed with full size Washer and dryer in unit. Dual closets in Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area. 2nd bedroom with awesome bay window and second bathroom. Super Clean & Super Cute! Across the street from the Largo Metro Station. Easy access to Routes 202, 50, 301, 214, and 495. Assigned Parking. Contact me for more info! OPEN HOUSE Sunday, December 15 3:00-5:00