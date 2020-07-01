1259 STOCKPORT CT

Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom townhouse in Westlake-Lake Arbor. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Large kitchen with eat-in kitchen; stainless steel appliances, new granite counters, and kitchen cabinets. Separate dining room, freshly painted, and all new carpet. Hardwood floors on the main level. The lower level basement has a recreation/family room and a wood-burning fireplace, full bath, and an additional room for a bedroom. Convenient to Metro, schools, shops, hospitals, medical/business offices, transportation. Good credit required.