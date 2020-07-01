All apartments in Lake Arbor
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

1259 STOCKPORT CT

1259 Stockport Court · No Longer Available
Location

1259 Stockport Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 Bedroom townhouse in Westlake-Lake Arbor. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Large kitchen with eat-in kitchen; stainless steel appliances, new granite counters, and kitchen cabinets. Separate dining room, freshly painted, and all new carpet. Hardwood floors on the main level. The lower level basement has a recreation/family room and a wood-burning fireplace, full bath, and an additional room for a bedroom. Convenient to Metro, schools, shops, hospitals, medical/business offices, transportation. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 STOCKPORT CT have any available units?
1259 STOCKPORT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1259 STOCKPORT CT have?
Some of 1259 STOCKPORT CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 STOCKPORT CT currently offering any rent specials?
1259 STOCKPORT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 STOCKPORT CT pet-friendly?
No, 1259 STOCKPORT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 1259 STOCKPORT CT offer parking?
Yes, 1259 STOCKPORT CT offers parking.
Does 1259 STOCKPORT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 STOCKPORT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 STOCKPORT CT have a pool?
No, 1259 STOCKPORT CT does not have a pool.
Does 1259 STOCKPORT CT have accessible units?
No, 1259 STOCKPORT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 STOCKPORT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 STOCKPORT CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 STOCKPORT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1259 STOCKPORT CT does not have units with air conditioning.

