11302 Lake Front Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 01/01/19 Location. Space. Privacy. Beautiful, relaxing studio home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lake Arbor, MD. Conveniently located off of Central Ave close to Wegmans, shopping centers, metro, colleges (Bowie and PGCC), and the beltway. On nice days, you can feel the breeze while taking a walk around the lake. Includes entire private basement with 1 Bedroom, bar area, private bath, and huge living room area. Includes all utilities, shared washer/dryer, microwave, refrigerator and driveway parking. No smoking in home. First month rent of $1200 and $1200 deposit. For a couple $1400/month and $1200 security deposit required. I am easy going and will be respectful of your privacy. Rental is available Jan 1, 2019. Kids are welcome!



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23380



(RLNE4581568)