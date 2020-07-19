All apartments in Lake Arbor
11302 Lake Front Court

11302 Lake Front Court · No Longer Available
Location

11302 Lake Front Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 01/01/19 Location. Space. Privacy. Beautiful, relaxing studio home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lake Arbor, MD. Conveniently located off of Central Ave close to Wegmans, shopping centers, metro, colleges (Bowie and PGCC), and the beltway. On nice days, you can feel the breeze while taking a walk around the lake. Includes entire private basement with 1 Bedroom, bar area, private bath, and huge living room area. Includes all utilities, shared washer/dryer, microwave, refrigerator and driveway parking. No smoking in home. First month rent of $1200 and $1200 deposit. For a couple $1400/month and $1200 security deposit required. I am easy going and will be respectful of your privacy. Rental is available Jan 1, 2019. Kids are welcome!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23380

(RLNE4581568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11302 Lake Front Court have any available units?
11302 Lake Front Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 11302 Lake Front Court have?
Some of 11302 Lake Front Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11302 Lake Front Court currently offering any rent specials?
11302 Lake Front Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11302 Lake Front Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11302 Lake Front Court is pet friendly.
Does 11302 Lake Front Court offer parking?
Yes, 11302 Lake Front Court offers parking.
Does 11302 Lake Front Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11302 Lake Front Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11302 Lake Front Court have a pool?
No, 11302 Lake Front Court does not have a pool.
Does 11302 Lake Front Court have accessible units?
No, 11302 Lake Front Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11302 Lake Front Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11302 Lake Front Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11302 Lake Front Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11302 Lake Front Court has units with air conditioning.
