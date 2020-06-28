10701 Lake Arbor Way BASEMENT

Amenities

2-Bedroom, self-contained basement apartment in upscale Lake Arbor Way, Mitchellville, Maryland. Serene and peaceful neighborhood. Clubhouse/swimming pool. Full kitchen/bath, Separate entrance. Walking distance to Mall and shopping, schools, bus route, and subway. Comcast cable and Internet. Schools: Lake Arbor Elementary School, Ernest Just Middle School, Flowers High School, PG Community College. $1,550/month. All utilities included. Available immediately. Call Steve on (301) 455-6227 or E-mail avatarmd@outlook.com to schedule to see the apartment.

No Pets Allowed



