Lake Arbor, MD
1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT

1007 Summerglenn Court · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Summerglenn Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Accepting Housing Vouchers. Fantastic rental property 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths conveniently located within minutes of restaurants, commuter route 50 and 495, Largo Town Center, walking distance to metro, and more. Ready for immediate occupancy. Features include lots of windows, wood flooring, open floor plan in the living and dining rooms. Kitchen is equipped with electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Two full baths with a huge master bathroom and, stackable washer/dryer . Don't delay, call today for a showing and move in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT have any available units?
1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT have?
Some of 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT offers parking.
Does 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT have a pool?
No, 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT have accessible units?
No, 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

