1007 SUMMERGLENN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Accepting Housing Vouchers. Fantastic rental property 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths conveniently located within minutes of restaurants, commuter route 50 and 495, Largo Town Center, walking distance to metro, and more. Ready for immediate occupancy. Features include lots of windows, wood flooring, open floor plan in the living and dining rooms. Kitchen is equipped with electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Two full baths with a huge master bathroom and, stackable washer/dryer . Don't delay, call today for a showing and move in immediately.