This is a well maintained townhouse. It offers hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen, a recreation room with office space that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Master bath in the master bedroom. Double sinks with a Skylight.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14535 MAYFAIR DRIVE have any available units?
14535 MAYFAIR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Konterra, MD.
Is 14535 MAYFAIR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14535 MAYFAIR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.