All apartments in Konterra
Find more places like 12017 BENJAMIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Konterra, MD
/
12017 BENJAMIN ST
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:54 AM

12017 BENJAMIN ST

12017 Benjamin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12017 Benjamin Street, Konterra, MD 20705

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have any available units?
12017 BENJAMIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Konterra, MD.
Is 12017 BENJAMIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
12017 BENJAMIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12017 BENJAMIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Konterra.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 12017 BENJAMIN ST offers parking.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have a pool?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have accessible units?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSouth Laurel, MDFairland, MDBurtonsville, MDBeltsville, MDCalverton, MDNorth Laurel, MD
Cloverly, MDCollege Park, MDMaryland City, MDFulton, MDAdelphi, MDWhite Oak, MDGreenbelt, MDSavage, MDColesville, MDGlenn Dale, MDSeabrook, MDLangley Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University