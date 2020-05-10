Rent Calculator
12017 BENJAMIN ST
12017 Benjamin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12017 Benjamin Street, Konterra, MD 20705
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have any available units?
12017 BENJAMIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Konterra, MD
.
Is 12017 BENJAMIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
12017 BENJAMIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12017 BENJAMIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Konterra
.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 12017 BENJAMIN ST offers parking.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have a pool?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have accessible units?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12017 BENJAMIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 12017 BENJAMIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
