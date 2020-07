Amenities

Make this house your Home! This Spacious 3 level, 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath, 2 half bath Townhome is READY for you to occupy for only $2150 a month. . . AWESOME, sought-after location, next to everything. Main level Open concept and SS appliances. This one will go fast so be ready to submit your application. Move-in availability is May 25, 2020.