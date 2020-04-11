All apartments in Kettering
Home
/
Kettering, MD
/
13802 New Acadia Lane
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

13802 New Acadia Lane

13802 New Acadia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13802 New Acadia Lane, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Single Family Home is 55+ Camron Grove Community - Single family home with two car garage available for March 1 move in in the highly sought after Cameron Grove Community. This community is specifically for those of at least 55 years of age or older and is located off of Central Avenue as you approach Six Flags.

When you walk into this home, you are greeted with an open floor plan that starts with the living and dining area that leads right into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a wall oven, gas stove, dishwasher and opens to the family room.

The family rooms leads right out unto your patio where you are greeted with beautiful natural light.

There are plenty of windows all through out the home, so the sun can greet you almost anywhere,
There are hardwood floors throughout the main area and hall, and, brand new carpet in both bedrooms.

The master suite has a sunk in jet tub and separate stand up shower and toilet area. There is another full bathroom in the hallway.

The Cameron Grove Community is FILLED with amenities. The HOA takes care of snow removal and overall lawn care. There is also places to garden, a park, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, weight room and more at your disposal.

Schedule your viewing today!

Rent: $2,175
Security Deposit: $2,175
Minimum 600 credit score is required
Paint Credit Negotiable

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5559029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13802 New Acadia Lane have any available units?
13802 New Acadia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 13802 New Acadia Lane have?
Some of 13802 New Acadia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13802 New Acadia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13802 New Acadia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13802 New Acadia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13802 New Acadia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13802 New Acadia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13802 New Acadia Lane offers parking.
Does 13802 New Acadia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13802 New Acadia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13802 New Acadia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13802 New Acadia Lane has a pool.
Does 13802 New Acadia Lane have accessible units?
No, 13802 New Acadia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13802 New Acadia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13802 New Acadia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13802 New Acadia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13802 New Acadia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
