13802 New Acadia Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Single Family Home is 55+ Camron Grove Community - Single family home with two car garage available for March 1 move in in the highly sought after Cameron Grove Community. This community is specifically for those of at least 55 years of age or older and is located off of Central Avenue as you approach Six Flags.



When you walk into this home, you are greeted with an open floor plan that starts with the living and dining area that leads right into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a wall oven, gas stove, dishwasher and opens to the family room.



The family rooms leads right out unto your patio where you are greeted with beautiful natural light.



There are plenty of windows all through out the home, so the sun can greet you almost anywhere,

There are hardwood floors throughout the main area and hall, and, brand new carpet in both bedrooms.



The master suite has a sunk in jet tub and separate stand up shower and toilet area. There is another full bathroom in the hallway.



The Cameron Grove Community is FILLED with amenities. The HOA takes care of snow removal and overall lawn care. There is also places to garden, a park, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, weight room and more at your disposal.



Schedule your viewing today!



Rent: $2,175

Security Deposit: $2,175

Minimum 600 credit score is required

Paint Credit Negotiable



No Pets Allowed



