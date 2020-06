Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location is close to DC & FedEx Stadium. Renovated townhome/condo - hardwood floors and granite. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with major lighting. This is an perfect space for an individual, roommates or small family home with two full baths. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with soaking tub. One Car garage. Must provide rental references, and income verification. $50 Application fee. 650+ credit store.