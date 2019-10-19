All apartments in Kettering
12135 Open View Lane

Location

12135 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Please click here to apply Very nice-Cozy 3 bedroom nestled among the trees of Watkins Place. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring on the main level and gas burning fireplace for added comfort. Modern kitchen with separate breakfast bar and additional dining area. 1 car garage Powder room on the main level. UP TO 3 PETS considered with additional monthly fee and deposit. Covered private balcony off of the 1st bedroom with recessed lighting. Well maintained. The bedrooms are carpeted. The master bedroom has two closets and full bath. Walking distance to Watkins Regional Park featuring mini golf, picnic areas, tennis courts and mini train. Close to DC, I-495, PGCC and National Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12135 Open View Lane have any available units?
12135 Open View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 12135 Open View Lane have?
Some of 12135 Open View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12135 Open View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12135 Open View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12135 Open View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12135 Open View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12135 Open View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12135 Open View Lane offers parking.
Does 12135 Open View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12135 Open View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12135 Open View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12135 Open View Lane has a pool.
Does 12135 Open View Lane have accessible units?
No, 12135 Open View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12135 Open View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12135 Open View Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12135 Open View Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12135 Open View Lane has units with air conditioning.

