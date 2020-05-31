Amenities
10615 Wheatley St Available 06/01/20 3 Bed 3 Bath - Kensington Rambler - Great location in the heart of Kensington, 2 blocks from the Marc Train that goes to Union Station and closed to historic Antique Row.
The main level features living room, kitchen, dining room, rear deck, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths.
On the lower level you will find a 4th bedroom, 3rd full bathroom, storage room, laundry room, and a family room with double glass doors that walks out to the large rear patio.
Lease terms:
*$50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are not accepted
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)
