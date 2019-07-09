Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

10304 Kensington Parkway Available 08/01/19 A little slice of Americana - Super Rare Find!! Historic Home in Kensington - FRESH PAINT & WALLPAPER REMOVAL IN PROCESS. Target is 8/1/19 --

Welcome to one of the stunning original Town of Kensington homes built in 1898. Situated on over a third of an acre, next to Flinn Park and the beautiful fountain. Enter through the large front porch into this classic Queen Ann style home. Enjoy ten foot ceilings on two levels. Warm study, large living room with ceramic fireplace and classic circular turret space overlooking a lush yard. The spacious dining room features a fireplace and there is also a butlers pantry. The good sized kitchen has a breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. The upper level also features ten foot ceilings and four ample light filled bedrooms. Two full ceramic baths complete this level.Don't miss the door to the stairs leading to the amazing attic. It is huge!! A great feature of the attic is the circular turret space overlooking the yard. Let your imagination soar on how this room can be made your own.This lovely home is a historic treasure in the Town of Kensington. So close to parks, MARC and Antique Row. Part of the Walter Johnson school cluster.



(RLNE4935874)