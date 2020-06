Amenities

Single family detached home for under $2,000 per month in Close-in Silver Spring? Here it is! Walk to Sligo Creek Park. Minutes to the Beltway and downtown Silver Spring - convenient to everything! Fenced back yard. Family room addition off the kitchen with Fireplace. Laundry room with washer & dryer on lower level. Plenty of on-street parking in a quiet, well-maintained neighborhood.