Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room pet friendly

10405 Procter St, Available 08/01/19 3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Cape Cod - Updated Kitchen - This beautiful cape cod style single family home is located in Silver Spring, Maryland.



The main floor features a living room, full bathroom with tub, 2 bedrooms, and a completely updated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, updated stainless appliances, and lots of cabinet space.



On the upper level, you will find the loft area, full bathroom with tub, and a third bedroom.



The lower level features a laundry room, storage room, and a spacious family room that was recently remodeled.



Outside there is a fenced in back yard, storage shed, and brick patio area.



If all that wasn't enough this location provides easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave), a short drive to the Silver Spring Metro, Whole Foods, Fillmore Theatre, and everything downtown Silver Spring has to offer.



Lease terms:

*$50 application fee required

*1-month rent security deposit required

*Sorry, no smoking inside the property

*Min 12-month lease

*Pets are not accepted

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water / gas / electric)

*Tenant is responsible for lawn and landscaping



(RLNE4982347)