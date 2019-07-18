Amenities
10405 Procter St, Available 08/01/19 3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Cape Cod - Updated Kitchen - This beautiful cape cod style single family home is located in Silver Spring, Maryland.
The main floor features a living room, full bathroom with tub, 2 bedrooms, and a completely updated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, updated stainless appliances, and lots of cabinet space.
On the upper level, you will find the loft area, full bathroom with tub, and a third bedroom.
The lower level features a laundry room, storage room, and a spacious family room that was recently remodeled.
Outside there is a fenced in back yard, storage shed, and brick patio area.
If all that wasn't enough this location provides easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave), a short drive to the Silver Spring Metro, Whole Foods, Fillmore Theatre, and everything downtown Silver Spring has to offer.
Lease terms:
*$50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are not accepted
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water / gas / electric)
*Tenant is responsible for lawn and landscaping
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4982347)