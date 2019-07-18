All apartments in Kemp Mill
10405 Procter St,

10405 Procter Street · No Longer Available
Location

10405 Procter Street, Kemp Mill, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
10405 Procter St, Available 08/01/19 3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Cape Cod - Updated Kitchen - This beautiful cape cod style single family home is located in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The main floor features a living room, full bathroom with tub, 2 bedrooms, and a completely updated eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, updated stainless appliances, and lots of cabinet space.

On the upper level, you will find the loft area, full bathroom with tub, and a third bedroom.

The lower level features a laundry room, storage room, and a spacious family room that was recently remodeled.

Outside there is a fenced in back yard, storage shed, and brick patio area.

If all that wasn't enough this location provides easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave), a short drive to the Silver Spring Metro, Whole Foods, Fillmore Theatre, and everything downtown Silver Spring has to offer.

Lease terms:
*$50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are not accepted
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water / gas / electric)
*Tenant is responsible for lawn and landscaping

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10405 Procter St, have any available units?
10405 Procter St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 10405 Procter St, have?
Some of 10405 Procter St,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10405 Procter St, currently offering any rent specials?
10405 Procter St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10405 Procter St, pet-friendly?
Yes, 10405 Procter St, is pet friendly.
Does 10405 Procter St, offer parking?
No, 10405 Procter St, does not offer parking.
Does 10405 Procter St, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10405 Procter St, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10405 Procter St, have a pool?
No, 10405 Procter St, does not have a pool.
Does 10405 Procter St, have accessible units?
No, 10405 Procter St, does not have accessible units.
Does 10405 Procter St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 10405 Procter St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10405 Procter St, have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10405 Procter St, has units with air conditioning.
