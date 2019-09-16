All apartments in Kemp Mill
Find more places like 10106 Quinby St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kemp Mill, MD
/
10106 Quinby St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

10106 Quinby St

10106 Quinby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kemp Mill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10106 Quinby Street, Kemp Mill, MD 20901
South Four Corners

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10106 Quinby St Available 10/01/19 Great 3 Bedroom Rambler in Close in Silver Spring - Welcome to your spacious split level home located in Silver Spring only 1 mile from Forest Glen Metro, Four Corners, I-495 and much more!

Enter into the main level which features a large living room, complete with a decorative fireplace and stunning hardwood floors. You'll love having breakfast in your sun drenched dining room that overlooks the backyard. In addition, you've got a side yard (complete with patio) right off the kitchen.

This house boasts 3 good sized bedrooms, with at master bedroom that has two closets. You also have a full bath on the main level.

Downstairs is perfect for relaxing with a large open family room that is complete with a wet bar! You also have a half bathroom, a laundry room, an awesome workshop and tons of storage.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis (no dogs please)
Security deposit is one months rent

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3441518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 Quinby St have any available units?
10106 Quinby St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 10106 Quinby St have?
Some of 10106 Quinby St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10106 Quinby St currently offering any rent specials?
10106 Quinby St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 Quinby St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10106 Quinby St is pet friendly.
Does 10106 Quinby St offer parking?
No, 10106 Quinby St does not offer parking.
Does 10106 Quinby St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 Quinby St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 Quinby St have a pool?
No, 10106 Quinby St does not have a pool.
Does 10106 Quinby St have accessible units?
No, 10106 Quinby St does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 Quinby St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10106 Quinby St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10106 Quinby St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10106 Quinby St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kemp Mill 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKemp Mill Apartments with Balconies
Kemp Mill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKemp Mill Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDLeisure World, MDBrookmont, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VA
Brock Hall, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDRedland, MDKettering, MDFort Hunt, VAFort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America