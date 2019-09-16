Amenities

10106 Quinby St Available 10/01/19 Great 3 Bedroom Rambler in Close in Silver Spring - Welcome to your spacious split level home located in Silver Spring only 1 mile from Forest Glen Metro, Four Corners, I-495 and much more!



Enter into the main level which features a large living room, complete with a decorative fireplace and stunning hardwood floors. You'll love having breakfast in your sun drenched dining room that overlooks the backyard. In addition, you've got a side yard (complete with patio) right off the kitchen.



This house boasts 3 good sized bedrooms, with at master bedroom that has two closets. You also have a full bath on the main level.



Downstairs is perfect for relaxing with a large open family room that is complete with a wet bar! You also have a half bathroom, a laundry room, an awesome workshop and tons of storage.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis (no dogs please)

Security deposit is one months rent



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



