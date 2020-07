Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom rancher with lots of amenities. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and more in the large updated kitchen. Enclosed sunroom with ceramic tile. Family room with fireplace. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. AVAILABLE NOW! MUST USE WEICHERT REALTORS LEASE & APPLICATION. ALL FUNDS MUST BE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECKS. $50.00 APPLICATION FEE. APPLICATION AVAILABLE IN VIEW DOCS.