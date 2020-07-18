All apartments in Jessup
7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE

7861 Rappaport Drive · (410) 480-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7861 Rappaport Drive, Jessup, MD 20794

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2832 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Available August 24, 2020. Three level, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom luxury townhome! 24 feet wide and more than 2800 square feet of living space! Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, island/breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances opens to the living room, dining area and bonus sunroom! Owner's suite features large bedroom with sitting room, walk-in closets as well as a luxury bath with separate shower and tub and double vanity. Upper level is also home to two additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry with washer and dryer. The lower level has a large family/recreation room with a walk-out to patio. An additional full bath and access to the 2-car garage are also located on the lower level. Additional features include a 3 level bump out, custom window treatments, built-in shelving and wood floors throughout. Located near major highways, airport, shopping, Fort Meade and NSA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE have any available units?
7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE have?
Some of 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jessup.
Does 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
