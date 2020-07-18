7861 RAPPAPORT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Available August 24, 2020. Three level, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom luxury townhome! 24 feet wide and more than 2800 square feet of living space! Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, island/breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances opens to the living room, dining area and bonus sunroom! Owner's suite features large bedroom with sitting room, walk-in closets as well as a luxury bath with separate shower and tub and double vanity. Upper level is also home to two additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry with washer and dryer. The lower level has a large family/recreation room with a walk-out to patio. An additional full bath and access to the 2-car garage are also located on the lower level. Additional features include a 3 level bump out, custom window treatments, built-in shelving and wood floors throughout. Located near major highways, airport, shopping, Fort Meade and NSA.