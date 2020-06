Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully finished condo is ready to move in. Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Wood Floors in Living and Dining Room Areas. Upgraded Berber carpet on second level and stairs. Balcony on second floor. Garage. WOW! Ideal commute to DC, Northern VA, JBA, Near to MGM and National Harbor.