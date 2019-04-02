All apartments in Indian Head
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B

4218 Indian Head Highway · No Longer Available
Location

4218 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse style condo! Move -In Ready-New Carpet & Fresh Paint! This beautiful home features open concept. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, fireplace in family room. Enjoy your morning cup of joe while sitting on the deck off the kitchen. The master bedroom has walk-in closets and large master bath with a large Roman shower. 2 good sized bedrooms & the laundry is located the same level as the bedrooms. You won't be disappointed. Apply on-line at broker's website. Anyone 18 or older must complete an application. Upload all sources of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B have any available units?
4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B have?
Some of 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B currently offering any rent specials?
4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B pet-friendly?
No, 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B offer parking?
Yes, 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B offers parking.
Does 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B have a pool?
No, 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B does not have a pool.
Does 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B have accessible units?
No, 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B does not have units with air conditioning.
