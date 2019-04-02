4218 INDIAN HEAD HWY #B

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhouse style condo! Move -In Ready-New Carpet & Fresh Paint! This beautiful home features open concept. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, fireplace in family room. Enjoy your morning cup of joe while sitting on the deck off the kitchen. The master bedroom has walk-in closets and large master bath with a large Roman shower. 2 good sized bedrooms & the laundry is located the same level as the bedrooms. You won't be disappointed. Apply on-line at broker's website. Anyone 18 or older must complete an application. Upload all sources of income.