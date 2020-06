Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Vacant and ready for fast delivery, 3-level split foyer entrance townhome with 4th bedroom and full bath on lower level. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Big eat in kitchen. LB application under documents. Combo Lock Box, call agent. Fenced 8ft back yard with patio. Need a 600 credit score and a $58,000 income to qualify. A $50.00 money order per application for anyone over 18 for a credit check & criminal check.