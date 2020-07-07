All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Find more places like 3848 26TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillcrest Heights, MD
/
3848 26TH AVENUE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

3848 26TH AVENUE

3848 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hillcrest Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3848 26th Avenue, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Well Maintained 2 level town home featuring 2bd, 1ba, hardwood flooring and more. (Section 8 accepted, No cats, 2 year leases, Credit score of 575 required, $3200 monthly income required)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 26TH AVENUE have any available units?
3848 26TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
Is 3848 26TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3848 26TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 26TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3848 26TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 3848 26TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3848 26TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3848 26TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 26TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 26TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3848 26TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3848 26TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3848 26TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 26TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3848 26TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3848 26TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3848 26TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy
Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748

Similar Pages

Hillcrest Heights 1 BedroomsHillcrest Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with BalconyHillcrest Heights Apartments with Parking
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University