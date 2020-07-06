Rent Calculator
Hillcrest Heights

Hillcrest Heights, MD
2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:57 AM

2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE
2613 Colebrooke Drive

No Longer Available

Hillcrest Heights
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2613 Colebrooke Drive, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
accepts section 8
Two level condo type townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Clean and well maintained, close to public transportation! Certified funds required. Application fee $50 per applicant. Section 8 considered.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE have any available units?
2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hillcrest Heights, MD
.
Is 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights
.
Does 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 COLEBROOKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
