2517 COLEBROOKE DR

in unit laundry garbage disposal carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator

Beautiful townhouse



Beautiful townhouse located near 3 shopping centers, metro and subway station ( Silver Hill Rd and Branch Avenue) Propery comes with Home Warranty Services, Pest Control Services, Plumbing Contract and Handyman Contract, Brand New Carpet, New Security Strom door, New Celing Fans, New Heater Unit, New garbage disposal, New Washer Machine and 3 Tier Chandelier, New Windows entire housewe and Glass Minors upstairs and Downstairs , Glass Closet Doors.

No Pets Allowed



