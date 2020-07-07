All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

2212 CHADWICK STREET

2212 Chadwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Chadwick Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Cozy 1 bedroom basement apartment in Temple Hills. This is the perfect place for a quiet working single. The landlord lives in the unit above. Utilities are not included in the monthly rent. All Utilities will be split 50/50. Internet is available. This is not a kid friendly rental. No pets. Showings will be held Mon-Fri 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sat and Sun 8:00 am - 1:00 pm. 24 hour notice required. No Vouchers. If interested, please email rjohnson@exitdeluxerealty.com with you full, name , email, and phone number to set up a tour or submit an application,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 CHADWICK STREET have any available units?
2212 CHADWICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
Is 2212 CHADWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2212 CHADWICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 CHADWICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2212 CHADWICK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2212 CHADWICK STREET offer parking?
No, 2212 CHADWICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2212 CHADWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 CHADWICK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 CHADWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 2212 CHADWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2212 CHADWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2212 CHADWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 CHADWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 CHADWICK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 CHADWICK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 CHADWICK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

