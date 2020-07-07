2212 CHADWICK STREET

Amenities

Cozy 1 bedroom basement apartment in Temple Hills. This is the perfect place for a quiet working single. The landlord lives in the unit above. Utilities are not included in the monthly rent. All Utilities will be split 50/50. Internet is available. This is not a kid friendly rental. No pets. Showings will be held Mon-Fri 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sat and Sun 8:00 am - 1:00 pm. 24 hour notice required. No Vouchers. If interested, please email rjohnson@exitdeluxerealty.com with you full, name , email, and phone number to set up a tour or submit an application,