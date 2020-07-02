13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table hot tub media room

NOW FOR RENT & FOR SALE ... Find your personal haven in this remarkable and distinctive Custom Built home, on a premium Lot in the distinguished Paternal Gift Community. This meticulously and lovingly maintained home boasts over 13,000 square feet of pure luxury and sophistication you need to witness to fully appreciate. This home is a one of a kind, masterfully crafted with impressive finishes at every turn...the Owner's attention to detail is nothing short of magnificent! Only the finest materials were chosen to adorn every square foot of this masterpiece. Every room thoughtfully designed to feel warm and exceptionally inviting. What sets this home apart from others are the ornate soaring Ceilings and Grand Picture Windows that flood the home with sunlight...beyond stunning!! This French/Transitional home boasts six spacious bedrooms including a main level Master Suite with gas 2-sided fireplace, sitting room, huge custom closets and spa-like bathroom, as well as a spacious in-law suite with private entrance. The Gourmet Kitchen is spectacular with a French aesthetic abundant with cabinetry, gleaming granite counters, rich hardwoods, 2-sided masonry fireplace and a large center island. A well-appointed spiral staircase will lead you to the lower level which features a bedroom with full bath, exercise room, billiard room, movie theater, and stately bar. The focal point in the lower level is a unique, elegantly curved Wine Tasting Room that will rival any Tasting Room found on a hillside in Tuscany or Napa Valley. When you cross the threshold to the lower level patio outside a remarkable experience awaits. A palatial pool, spa, and pergola with wood burning fireplace offers picturesque views of the seven spacious pastures and 72 acres of common area. The Community also consists of walking trails, a stocked pond, and horse trails. You will love the convenient lifestyle afforded by this home's location... just moments away from Olney, River Hill, Maple Lawn and major commuter routes! Welcome Home!!