13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE

13509 Paternal Gift Drive · (443) 463-6009
Location

13509 Paternal Gift Drive, Highland, MD 20777

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 13343 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
NOW FOR RENT & FOR SALE ... Find your personal haven in this remarkable and distinctive Custom Built home, on a premium Lot in the distinguished Paternal Gift Community. This meticulously and lovingly maintained home boasts over 13,000 square feet of pure luxury and sophistication you need to witness to fully appreciate. This home is a one of a kind, masterfully crafted with impressive finishes at every turn...the Owner's attention to detail is nothing short of magnificent! Only the finest materials were chosen to adorn every square foot of this masterpiece. Every room thoughtfully designed to feel warm and exceptionally inviting. What sets this home apart from others are the ornate soaring Ceilings and Grand Picture Windows that flood the home with sunlight...beyond stunning!! This French/Transitional home boasts six spacious bedrooms including a main level Master Suite with gas 2-sided fireplace, sitting room, huge custom closets and spa-like bathroom, as well as a spacious in-law suite with private entrance. The Gourmet Kitchen is spectacular with a French aesthetic abundant with cabinetry, gleaming granite counters, rich hardwoods, 2-sided masonry fireplace and a large center island. A well-appointed spiral staircase will lead you to the lower level which features a bedroom with full bath, exercise room, billiard room, movie theater, and stately bar. The focal point in the lower level is a unique, elegantly curved Wine Tasting Room that will rival any Tasting Room found on a hillside in Tuscany or Napa Valley. When you cross the threshold to the lower level patio outside a remarkable experience awaits. A palatial pool, spa, and pergola with wood burning fireplace offers picturesque views of the seven spacious pastures and 72 acres of common area. The Community also consists of walking trails, a stocked pond, and horse trails. You will love the convenient lifestyle afforded by this home's location... just moments away from Olney, River Hill, Maple Lawn and major commuter routes! Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE have any available units?
13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE have?
Some of 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland.
Does 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13509 PATERNAL GIFT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
