1620 DOGWOOD HILL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Gorgeous Park Like Setting - Nature Lover's Paradise, backing to Loch Raven Watershed. Private trail/entrance behind house. Freshly Painted. Updated bathrooms. Feel like you got away from it all, every time you pull into neighborhood, to your house in the woods! Conveniently located near 695, I-83; (-95 and all Towson shopping has to offer! Don't hesitate on this one! Won't be on the market long! Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED. PER BALTIMORE COUNTY HOUSING LAW- NO MORE THAN TWO UNRELATED PERSONS CAN LIVE TOGETHER IN A SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING. DUE TO COVID-19; ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED BEFORE MAKING ARRANGEMENTS TO SHOW THIS TENANT OCCUPIED HOME. MIN INCOME: $6500/MONTH; CREDIT SCORE 640;NO MAJOR COLLECTIONS;EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY-NO LATE PAYMENTS IN LAST 12 MONTHS; CREDIT AND BACKGROUND REPORT REQUIRED. M