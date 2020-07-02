All apartments in Hampton
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1620 DOGWOOD HILL ROAD

1620 Dogwood Hill Road · (410) 477-1111
Location

1620 Dogwood Hill Road, Hampton, MD 21286

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1864 sqft

Amenities

Gorgeous Park Like Setting - Nature Lover's Paradise, backing to Loch Raven Watershed. Private trail/entrance behind house. Freshly Painted. Updated bathrooms. Feel like you got away from it all, every time you pull into neighborhood, to your house in the woods! Conveniently located near 695, I-83; (-95 and all Towson shopping has to offer! Don't hesitate on this one! Won't be on the market long! Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED. PER BALTIMORE COUNTY HOUSING LAW- NO MORE THAN TWO UNRELATED PERSONS CAN LIVE TOGETHER IN A SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING. DUE TO COVID-19; ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED BEFORE MAKING ARRANGEMENTS TO SHOW THIS TENANT OCCUPIED HOME. MIN INCOME: $6500/MONTH; CREDIT SCORE 640;NO MAJOR COLLECTIONS;EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY-NO LATE PAYMENTS IN LAST 12 MONTHS; CREDIT AND BACKGROUND REPORT REQUIRED. M

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

