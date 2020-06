Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rarely Available, 4 Bedroom Rehabbed Rental in Hampstead! Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Stainless Appliances, New Cabinets, New Flooring, New Baths, New Deck, Finished Lower Level, Recessed Lights, Wood Floors, Fresh Paint, Off Street Parking and the list goes on! No Smoking and No Pets. Looking for a long term rental.