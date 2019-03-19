All apartments in Hampstead
3820 NORMANDY DRIVE.
Location

3820 Normandy Dr, Hampstead, MD 21074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
Elevator Condo!!!! Spacious 2br/1ba condo with open floor plan. Additional room off living area that could be a wonderful office or TV room. Sunroom off of Kitchen. Patio off of sunroom that faces towards back of building. Great storage inside; 2 huge walk in closets in master bedroom and large washer/dryer room with storage. All neutral throughout. Quiet neighborhood. Close to all major highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE have any available units?
3820 NORMANDY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampstead, MD.
What amenities does 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE have?
Some of 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3820 NORMANDY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampstead.
Does 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 NORMANDY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

