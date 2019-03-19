3820 NORMANDY DRIVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Elevator Condo!!!! Spacious 2br/1ba condo with open floor plan. Additional room off living area that could be a wonderful office or TV room. Sunroom off of Kitchen. Patio off of sunroom that faces towards back of building. Great storage inside; 2 huge walk in closets in master bedroom and large washer/dryer room with storage. All neutral throughout. Quiet neighborhood. Close to all major highways and shopping.