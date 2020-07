Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Large Detached with all finished levels for rent-Main level comes with family room, separate dinning room, updated kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, large office and half bath, with full size laundry room on this level. Upper level huge master suite, 2 walk-in closets, additional 3 other large size bed rooms and full bath. The basement comes with full bath, seating room, additional bedrooms, kitchenette and another laundry facility.