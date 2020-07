Amenities

in unit laundry parking accessible refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Charming one possible, 2 bedroom home with large in-law suite with cooktop, fridge, and covered parking. Main part of house includes full kitchen, full bath, living room and dining room. Washer and dryer included as well. House sits on 1.7 acres and is handicap accessible. $1600 a month plus utilities. 1 month plus one month security to move in.