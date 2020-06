Amenities

Brick Front McPherson Model Townhome ~ only 9 months old! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen to include 10 ft island, all the bells and whistles for the cook in you! Conveniently located nook off the kitchen for your mini office~large spacious dining area along with the oversize living room, powder room off the living room~Master Bedroom has wall to wall built-in shelving for extra storage and a large walk-in-closet to accommodate all-season clothing~master bath has double vanities and luxurious shower. Two additional bedrooms and laundry room conveniently located next to hall bath. Lower level offers a possible 4th bedroom and a bonus room for additional storage. Flexible move-in-date. Due to Covid-19; please follow proper procedure...wear mask and remove shoes or put on booties.