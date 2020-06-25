2206 Greenery Ln Apt 202

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Wonderful 2 BR/1.5BA Condo in Silver Spring, MD with an entryway coat closet, carpeted living room, separate carpeted split dining room/family room, galley kitchen with all appliances including a dishwasher and pantry closet. Two spacious bedrooms including a master with walk-in closet and half bath, and a full hall bath with tub/shower.



Looking to entertain or unwind? Do so, with the private balcony off of the dining area.



This amazing home is within walk-in distance from Glenmont metro and Glenmont shopping center.

You have CVS, Shoppers, Pizza Hut, MVA Glenmont, Mc Donalds, Staples and so much more nearby.



You also have amazing nearby scenery, parks and so much more like Brookside Gardens, Wheaton Regional Park, Wheaton Mall, Costco, Wheaton Metro Station and Downtown Silver Spring within minutes from the home.



Pets on a case by case basis, subject to approval and with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



