2206 Greenery Ln Apt 202
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

2206 Greenery Ln Apt 202

2206 Greenery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2206 Greenery Lane, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 BR/1.5BA Condo in Silver Spring, MD with an entryway coat closet, carpeted living room, separate carpeted split dining room/family room, galley kitchen with all appliances including a dishwasher and pantry closet. Two spacious bedrooms including a master with walk-in closet and half bath, and a full hall bath with tub/shower.

Looking to entertain or unwind? Do so, with the private balcony off of the dining area.

This amazing home is within walk-in distance from Glenmont metro and Glenmont shopping center.
You have CVS, Shoppers, Pizza Hut, MVA Glenmont, Mc Donalds, Staples and so much more nearby.

You also have amazing nearby scenery, parks and so much more like Brookside Gardens, Wheaton Regional Park, Wheaton Mall, Costco, Wheaton Metro Station and Downtown Silver Spring within minutes from the home.

Pets on a case by case basis, subject to approval and with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5466648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

