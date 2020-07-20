13411 DEER HIGHLANDS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Newer construction built in 2012!! 3 bedrooms, 2FB/2HB, 2 car garage. Eat-in kitchen with beautiful finishes, island and table space plus sliding door opens to deck off rear. Separate dining room & living room. Finished entry level with garage and den. Top floor features laundry, 2 good sized bedrooms in addition to the large master featuring vaulted ceilings, 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, en suite bath w/double vanity and ceiling fan. Pool in Community as well as Bike Trail, AWESOME Club House & Jogging / Walking Path! Close to METRO, Wheaton Regional Park, Costco, Restaurants, Shopping & commuter routes! Near ICC & Brookside Gardens. Don't miss this hidden gem community.